BEL ALTON — Denny Lee Dingus Jr., 63, of Bel Alton, Md., passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
Born on August 3, 1957, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Denny L. Dingus Sr. and Nola L. Dingus. Denny served in the U. S. Navy for 22 years before retiring. After retiring from the Navy, he joined the Department of Defense as a FMS Case Manager and was employed from 1998, until the time of his passing.
Denny is survived by his wife Wendy Lynn Dingus; children Katie Heiser (Terence Blake), Denny L. Dingus III (Mollie Young), and Emily Kozloski (Clayton Kozloski); grandchildren Grayson Blake, Ashby Blake, Nolan Kozloski, Nash Kozloski, and Niko Kozloski who is on the way; sisters Sue Jankowiak and Jean Sisk-Baier; mother-in-law Betty Ennis; brother-in-law John Ennis (Cathy Ennis); his closest family friends Chris and Joan Farrell and Meghan Ashton, numerous other relatives and friends.
Of all the people he touched and of all he accomplished, his greatest achievement was his family. A devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. He was a loyal friend to all those who knew him. Denny was smart, generous, and honorable without fail. He lived well, laughed often, and loved deeply. During his lifetime, Denny was an avid woodworker who enjoyed camping, barbeque cooking, cheering on the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Orioles and an active volunteer with the local 4H.
A visitation was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.
People wishing to honor Denny’s lifelong commitment to family and community may make memorial contributions to Charles County 4H Livestock Committee, 9501 Crain Highway, Bel Alton, MD 20611, or Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 9765 Bel Alton-Newtown Road, Bel Alton, Maryland 20611 (online at www.bavfd.org), or Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 (online at www.charhall.org).
Online condolences may be made on Denny’s Tribute Wall at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
