INDIAN HEAD — Derek Lorenzo Washington, age 46 of Indian Head, departed this life on August 30. Derek is survived by his loving family and many friends.
Viewing will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m. at Victory Christian Ministries International, 4415 Crain Highway , White Plains, MD 20695.
Burial will take place at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Nanjemoy. Service entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.