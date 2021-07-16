ST. LEONARD — Diane Marie Theders (nee Wambaugh), 70 of St. Leonard, Md., passed away July 5, 2021, almost four years exactly from the death of her dear mother, Ginny. Diane was the loving daughter of her deceased parents Virginia “Ginny” and Harry Wambaugh.
Loving Mother of Stephen (Michelle) Theders and Grandmother of Theodore Theders. Dear Sister of the late William (still living -Genie) Wambaugh, and Timothy (Mary Lou) Wambaugh. Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews, she is also survived by her former spouse and good friend Dale Theders.
Diane was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. After grade school (Holy Family School) she graduated from Seton High School in 1968. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati Teacher’s College with a degree in Education in 1972, where she earned Dean’s List honors. She taught at St. Bernard School near Cincinnati, and Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Solomons, Md. Devoted time to raising her son, and later worked as an Assistant at St. Leonard Elementary, then in banking, and retail. Volunteered at St. John Vianney Food Pantry. She loved spending time with her grandson, her “Teddy Bear”, and with her dear Friends with whom she often traveled with.
The family received friends on Sunday July 11, 2021, from 1:30-5 p.m. with a Prayer Service that followed at 4 p.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4005 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, Md. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Monday July 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Should friends desire, Memorial contributions mat be made to St. John Vianney Food Pantry.
