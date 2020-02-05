LAMAR, SC — Don Edward Ansell, Esq., 82, formerly of Upper Marlboro, MD, was born on May 15, 1937 to the late Harry and Helen Ansell. He lost his battle with dementia on January 27, 2020. Don was a Maryland State Trooper from 1959 to 1968 and the elected Sheriff of Prince George’s County from 1970 to 1978. In 1983, he graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law and became a very prominent and influential attorney in Charles, Calvert, and Prince George’s Counties before retiring and moving to SC. Don is survived by his wife of 58+ years Frances; sisters Vivian Peregoy and Gloria Boykin; brother Harry; sons Chris and Don Jr; daughter Debra; grandsons Joshua, Justin, Jonathan, Joey, Don III, Keith, Christopher, and Shane; granddaughter Kaitlynn; great granddaughters Elizabeth and Angel; and great grandson Jacob. He is survived also by numerous nieces and nephews. There will be another memorial service, here in Maryland, on February 8th at 10:30 am at the First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro. 7415 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro.
Don Edward Ansell
To plant a tree in memory of Don Ansell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.