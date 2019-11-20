NANJEMOY — Donald E. Davis, 77 of Nanjemoy, MD died November 15, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Nanjemoy Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment Church cemetery. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Donald E. Davis
