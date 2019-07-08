Donald “Donnie” J. Swann, 71, of Newburg, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019. He was born March 2, 1948.
He was a retired Iron Worker from Local 201/Local 5. He was an avid hunter and waterman who loved the outdoors and spending time with friends and family. He was also a competitive skeet shooter with many championships. Cheek on the gun, eye on the target, smoke um up. Donnie truly lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. His charismatic, fun personality would just draw people to him.
Preceded in death by his parents, George and Constance “Connie” Swann. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Mattingly Swann; a “brother”, Frank Regacho, of Florida; daughters: Tammy C. Swann (Lisa), Belinda Crehan (Joe); grandsons: Bryan and Blake Stine; many family members and friends.
Private Family Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service P. A., White Plains, MD.
