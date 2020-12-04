LA PLATA — Dora Lee Bunting, age 83 of La Plata, Maryland, died November 22, 2020. She was born October 2, 1937 to Sydney John and May Estelle Windsor. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband, George; brothers, George and Jacob; sisters, Pearl, Mamie, and Betty; and son-in-law, David Montgomery.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Montgomery, Lisa (Keith) Thoms, Georgi (Ken Lee) Bunting; sister, Ruby; grandchildren, Jenna, Hannah, Beau, Aubrie, Ainsley, and Amelia; and great-grandchildren, Kole, Charlotte, Violet, Henry, and Sadie.
Dora graduated from Bladensburg High School and worked for the Internal Revenue Service, University of Maryland Extension Service, and Charles County Commissioners’ office. She was a loving and caring mother, and grandmother. She also enjoyed working with children. She was a substitute teacher, leader of Pioneers 4-H Club, and a 4-H All Star. She enjoyed working in her beautiful flower beds, art, and attending performances at the Kennedy Center. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Words cannot describe how much her family and friends will miss her. She was a dear and loving soul who touched many lives.
Visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. Paul’s Piney Parish (4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20602) or Humane Society of Charles County (PO Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604).
