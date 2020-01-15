LA PLATA, MD — Doris A. Chesley, 93, born Port Tobacco, MD, died January 11, 2020. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9AM until Mass at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, McConchie, MD.
Doris A. Chesley
