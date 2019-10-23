BADEN — Doris Bachmeier Riess, 83, of Baden, MD passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Waldorf, MD on August 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Karl Bachmeier and the late Cecilia Eggerstorfer Bachmeier Arch and step-daughter to Anton Arch.
Doris met the love of her life, Ernie, and they married on April 27, 1963. They shared over 56 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised their three children: Steven E. Riess (Sherri), Tara R. Bouchard (Mark), and Scott W. Riess (Katie). They lovingly welcomed into their family 6 grandchildren: Leah, Casadi, Samantha, Evan, Spencer, and Miles, and 2 great grandchildren: Alanah and Coleson.
She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and a multitude of friends.
Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sisters: Ida, Estella, Erna, and her identical twin, Dorothy, as well as step-siblings Anthony Arch and Helen Tippett, and granddaughter, Peanut Bouchard.
Doris’ life was celebrated at St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Baden, MD on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 and was buried at Immanuel United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be memorial donations in Doris’ name made to: St. Michael’s Church or Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
All arrangements were handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.