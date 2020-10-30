LA PLATA — Dorothy Jean Volz, age 88, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Dorothy Jean, most often called Jean, was born on September 12, 1932, to John and Rachel Smith in Star Junction, Pa. She was the youngest of four sisters, Josephine, Ada and Ruth.
She attended Perry High School, and along with her best friend Pat Tharp, graduated in 1950. Both girls, knowing that their opportunities would be limited in Star Junction took the Civil Service Exam and then were off to Washington, D.C., to make their way in the world. As soon as they stepped off the bus, they were off and running. Both joined the civil service as GS-1 clerks. Jean typed 80 words a minute flawlessly and knew the meaning of work. She was a respected and highly relied upon member of the Office of Personnel Management until her retirement in 1996.
Jean met Clemence Edward Volz when he was assigned as her Army driver on a day she had papers to deliver. They married in 1952 and had their son Larry Edward in 1956 while Clemence was assigned to the army base in Anchorage, Alaska. When Clemence was evacuated back to the lower states with health issues, Jean and six-month old Larry followed him across country and back to Washington, D.C., where she was reunited with best friend Pat and a new friend, Jean Bell. All three women remained lifelong friends, worked for the Federal Government and raised their families together rarely living more than ten miles apart. They always considered their lifelong friendship a gift.
Clemence (Ed) and Jean were active members of the Oxon Hill Lutheran church. They devoted time to the church and could always be counted on to help a friend, neighbors and relatives in need. Ed passed away in 1980.
Jean continued to work but found time to travel with a dear friend, Ruth Arthur, that she made through her work, including a trip back to Alaska, a tour of Europe and several long car journeys.
With time she found a new love with Fred Keidaish. They were devoted partners for more than 33 years. Together they traveled often, including cruises, trips to Las Vegas and a glorious trip to Hawaii. They enjoyed a full life with family and friends. Additionally, Jean found joy in her performances with the Clark Senior Center in La Plata. She was a long-time member of the bell choir and did annual holiday performances that toured other senior centers and nursing homes.
Jean was Aunt Jean to a wide circle of friends and relatives. What Jean, along with Fred, did best was take care of people. They devoted their lives to making sure that anyone in need was cared for in the best way possible. They have enriched the lives of everyone who knew them.
At the end she was surrounded by Fred, her son Larry, daughter-in -law Kim and her beloved granddaughter Samantha. She was loved and had a hell of a run. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from to 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., La Plata, MD); where a Funeral Service will begin at 11AM; Interment to follow in Washington National Cemetery (4101 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD). Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association (8180 Greensboro Dr., Unit #400, McLean, VA 22102 or alz.org/nca).
Online condolences to the family may be shared at arehartechols.com.
