LA PLATA — Dorothy Mae Simmons, 94, of La Plata, Md., died May 12, 2021, at University of Maryland-Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
On September 7, 1957, she married Robert Clagett Simmons. While she was born in Centreville, Va., on April 22, 1927, she was a longtime resident of La Plata, in Charles County. She graduated from La Plata High School in 1944. She retired from the United States Navy after 37 years as a career civil servant. She served as the lead travel administrator for the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head, Md. She was also a long-time member of Marbury Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of La Plata.
She loved her family and friends and enjoyed having a good conversation with all, even if you were a stranger. She was the essence of beauty, generosity, integrity, and compassion. She promoted a loving and Christian environment throughout her life and taught those around her that caring and forgiveness were important virtues. She left a never-ending impression on everyone who met her and left each one a better person.
She was the daughter of the late Craft Enos Cockerham and late Sallie Kline Cockerham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Merium Ann Simone, her sister Merium Scott and her brothers, Charles, Enos and Howard. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Hanson, two sons, James and Rob, daughter in law, Julie Anne Simmons, granddaughter, Kathryn Anne Simmons, grandson, Samuel Alan Simmons, great granddaughter, Charlotte Marie Simmons and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the future upon the passing of her beloved partner in life, Robert. Specific details will be announced in a separate notification.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of LaPlata, 9070 Hawthorne Road La Plata, MD 20646 or The Mandeville House, 10335 Berry Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.