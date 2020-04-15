Douglas Hubenschmidt

Douglas Paul Hubenschmidt, 77, of Mechanicsville, Md., passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 resulting from a brain trauma. Born on May 27, 1942, in St. Louis, Mo., Doug was the son of the late Lorraine Rush and Joseph Hubenschmidt.
He joined the United States Air Force where he met the love of his life at a USO dance. They were married for 55 wonderful years. Doug retired from the U.S. DOL as a Systems Analyst.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. Survived by his wife, Beverly Hubenschmidt, together they had one daughter, Debra Stergar (Glenn), Hughesville, and two sons, Michael Hubenschmidt (Angela), Waldorf, and Steven Hubenschmidt (Heather), Mechanicsville. Doug was “Pop-Pop” to nine grandchildren, and a great grandson. He is also survived by his sister, Valerie Kinealy, St. Louis.
Doug was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and driving his golf cart. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren, and he loved family gatherings.
All services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date at Real Life Wesleyan Church, Mechanicsville, Md.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
