LA PLATA — Dr. José A. Quesada-Embid was born on February 14, 1936, in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, Spain. He was fondly referred to as Pepe by his friends and family. On February 13, 2021, on the eve of his 85th birthday, Pepe passed away in Salisbury, N.C.
Dr. Quesada-Embid was a beloved Spanish Language and Culture professor for over 30 years at the College of Southern Maryland in La Plata, Md. He and his wife Mary Quesada-Embid have been residents of Charles County since 1972. Pepe truly enjoyed sharing his Spanish language and culture with students and community members alike. The place of his birth, Guardamar, has always held a dear place in his heart. He journeyed there with hundreds of students year after year so that they could enhance their understanding of his culture through experiential learning in an amazing Spanish place.
Over the past few years Pepe dedicated many hours to the preparation of a forthcoming book of poetry regarding his memories, reflections, and insights of Guardamar. He has also been preparing a series of bilingual children’s stories based on his experiences of everyday nature in Maryland. Pepe loved listening to classical music on a daily basis. He spent many happy hours at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City with his mother in law, Mary H. Chamberlain. In his spare time he could be found reading, writing, sauntering his property, and always advocating for the importance of education. He remembered well his pursuits of the highest rank of education at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and always encouraged his children in their studies.
At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife Mary, his daughter, Mercedes Quesada-Embid, his son-in-law, Jorge Caballero-Bosada, and two of his grandchildren, Montaña and Río. He is additionally survived by his son, José C. Quesada-Embid, and his two other grandchildren, Martín Paul and Chloe, his daughter-in-law, Patricia Lorente Méndez; as well as his elder sister, Carmen Quesada Andréu; his sister-in-law, Encarnación Maciá Gómez; his nephew, Francisco Manuel Quesada Maciá and family; his grandnephew, Francisco Javier Quesada Maciá and family; his cousins, Maria, Carmen, Antonio and Francisco of the family Rodríguez Quesada; and other cousins-in-law and relatives in the U.S. and Spain.
Pepe was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Carmen, his brothers, Paco and Manolo, his sister, Rosario, and his niece, Esther.
Pepe cherished spending time with his friends and family; his wife, his sister, his children, and his grandchildren brought him much joy. He was a people-person and his laughter, intellect, and charisma impacted so many throughout his life. He was admired and was a well-respected person.
Pepe balanced his love of people and community with a love of the natural world. He found inspiration spending time outdoors, walking among the trees, identifying and transplanting saplings, and observing birds, deer, and other wildlife. Thus, it seems most fitting to honor his life by linking his memory to elements of live nature.
For those who would like to celebrate his life, with something more tangible, the family asks that a tree or grove of trees be planted in his memory at shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory or alivingtribute.org. If, however, flowers are sent, they must be delivered to the church by Friday afternoon, March 19.
The funeral services will be held at St. Ignatius Church Chapel Point in Port Tobacco, Md., on Saturday, March 20, 2021. This service will begin with a viewing at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. and the interment at Chapel Point immediately thereafter. The funeral procession will leave from the Raymond Funeral Home in La Plata at 9 a.m. for those who wish to take part. Mourners will be asked to follow COVID-19 mask-wearing precautions and social distancing protocols.
To send condolences, RSVP, receive reception information, and to communicate other details, please email Mary at honor.and.celebrate.pepe(at)gmail.com.
Online condolences may be left for the family on Dr. Quesada-Embid’s obituary page at www.powlesfuneralhome.com, website of Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, N.C.
