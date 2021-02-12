POMFRET — (Toye) Edith Irene Toye was the youngest daughter born of the union of Clarence Eugene Toye and Martha Lanai Owens in Aquasco, Md.
Edith was a 1947 graduate of Pomonkey High School.
Edith met and married Sims S. Walker in 1947. They had three children, Sims Jr., Gail and Dyrral and traveled extensively as an active duty military family.
On January 7, 2021, Edith transitioned to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Martha Toye, husband: Sims S Walker Sr, her sisters Mable Whalen, Lucille Chapman, and Bernice Wong. She leaves behind to mourn, her children: Sims (Aletha), Gail, and Dyrral Walker, brother: Robert (Margaret) Toye: grandchildren: Summerlin Walker, Autumn (Patrick) Jenkins, McClain (Matthew) Martorella, and Sydney Walker, three great-grandchildren: Carmen Martorella, Amillion and Amarrion Jenkins. Many nieces, nephews, cousins as well as a host of other life long dear friends.
Edith will be laid to rest near her parents, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery located in Bryantown, MD, February 12, 2021.
