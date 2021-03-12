INDIAN HEAD — Edward Clarence Russ (age 90) beloved husband, father and grandfather died on March 4, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. due to respiratory distress following emergency surgery. His wife Ruth — his sweetheart for over 70 years — was at his bedside when he passed.
Ed was born and raised in Altoona, Pa. He left school at age 17 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He met Ruth while stationed in Indian Head, Md. In June of 1950, six weeks after his wedding, he was sent to Korea. While at the Chosin Reservoir he suffered extreme frostbite and was sent to Japan to recuperate. Subsequent duty stations included Quantico, Va., (where his daughter Vickie was born), Honolulu, Hawaii, (where his son Michael was born), and Jacksonville, N.C., (where his son David was born).
Ed retired from the Marine Corps with the rank of Master Sergeant in August of 1968 while stationed in Phoenix, Ariz. After returning to Indian Head with his family, he completed his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. He was the first member of both extended families to receive a college degree. He spent the following 20 years proudly working as a teacher and then Vice Principal at Henry E. Lackey High School, in Marbury, Md.
He loved movies, music and books — all in a variety of genres. He laughed easily and loudly — especially when the joke was on him. He spent the early years of his retirement helping Ruth raise his two grandsons while his son and daughter-in-law were at work. He was especially good at taking naps while cradling a grandson in his arms. Ed was exceptionally compassionate and rarely had a bad word to say about anyone. He is remembered by family, friends, and colleagues as kind, intelligent, generous, and dignified. He is sorely missed and will continue to be for years to come.
Ed was preceded in death by his daughter Vickie (MacLaughlin). He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Ruth (née Baker), sons Michael (Diane) Russ and David Russ, grandsons Daniel Russ and Patrick Russ, and granddaughters Katie Gilroy (née MacLaughlin) and Kellie MacLaughlin, great-grandchildren Dylan, Aiden, and Taylor Gilroy, and brothers Johnny (Pat) Russ and George (Linda) Russ as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will be at Williams Funeral Home in Indian Head on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon followed immediately by a service. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Md., following conclusion of the service.
