LA PLATA — On Tuesday, January 7, Edward “Ed” Bridge passed at home in La Plata, MD at the age of 73. Ed was born 12/11/1946 in Worcester, MA to the late Marguerite and George H. Bridge, Jr. An Army veteran of Vietnam, Ed moved to MD in 1969 with his wife Betty, who preceded him to heaven. He worked for various road construction companies in the Washington, DC area over 45 years.
He leaves behind his wife Deborah; daughters Robyn, Beth and Jessica; sons Ryan and Robert; brother Paul; nephews Kevin and Aaron; niece Kristi Bridge; and grandsons Lucas and Cole.
A visitation will be held from 11am to 12:30pm at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf MD, followed by a Memorial service at 12:30pm. Burial will be held with honor guard service at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Legion Post 82 in La Plata, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.