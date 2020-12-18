NEWBURG — Edward Lester Marshall, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020, at the age of 93. He was the only child of RAdm Edward Lester Marshall, Sr. and Mabel Hilsee Marshall, who preceded him in death.
Edward proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was retired from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory as an Electrical Engineer and Project Manager beginning in the early years of America’s Space Program.
Edward is survived by his wife of 69 years, Susanne Ladd Marshall, and his children: Lee, Edward III, Jean (Pepper) and Bobby (Cyndi). He has two grandchildren: Philip (Chelsea) and Logan, as well as three great-grandchildren: Paxton, Leighton, and Hattie.
Edward was often found in his workshop with his many projects. He had the knack of making broken things work again. He also enjoyed sailing and vintage motorcycles.
Edward was the loving center of the Marshall family. His good nature, selflessness, and love for all of God’s creatures, are his greatest gifts to all who knew him.
Due to the current health concerns and conditions, a celebration of Edward’s life will be scheduled for a later date. Contributions in his name can be sent to The Organic Consumers Assoc., 6771 South Silver Hill Drive, Finland, MN 55603 or online at organicconsumers.org.
