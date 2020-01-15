INDIAN HEAD MD —Edwin Henry Anno Jr., 63, of Indian Head, Maryland, passed away on December 23, 2019.
Friends will be received at Kneeling Point, at New Life La Plata, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. A repast will follow at Indian Head Moose Lodge.
