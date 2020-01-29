INDIAN HEAD — Elsie Irene Wright, 99 of Bryans Road, Maryland died January 25, 2020. Friends received at the Williams Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon. Interment Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bryans Road, Maryland. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
