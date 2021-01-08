INDIAN HEAD — Elizabeth A. Thompson age 72 is survived by her loving family and many friends. Viewing, Saturday, January 9, 2021, 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Ave., Indian Head.
Burial, Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf. Services. Entrusted to Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, P.A. White Plains.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.