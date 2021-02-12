PINEY POINT — (Folk) 79, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Anne was born in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, August 3, 1941, to Stephen and Margaret Folk, and raised in Montgomery County, Md. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Management from The American University. Anne worked for nearly three decades with the National Institutes of Health. When she retired in 2003, she relocated to Piney Point in St. Mary’s County.
It was Anne’s expressed wish that she would be memorialized by acts of kindness, charity and forgiveness to others.
She is survived by a large family and many friends, all of whom have their favorite story about her. She is preceded in death by her brother, a daughter, son, and two husbands.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Paul Nguyen at St. George’s Catholic Church, Valley Lee, Md., on March 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. for her immediate family. Interment to follow. Mass will be live streamed via the Internet for those unable to attend due to the current health and safety because of COVID-19 restrictions.
