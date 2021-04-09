WALDORF — Elizabeth Anne (Krugle) Watson died peacefully on March 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on January 26, 1952, to the late Richard and Lucy (Pizoli) Krugle.
Beth was a caring, compassionate person. Her death leaves a crater-sized hole in the hearts of her family and friends. She was dedicated to her children and grandchildren, ensuring their happiness in any way she could. She demonstrated to her family and friends the importance of making the most of every moment.
“Mrs. Watson” was the middle school math, science and religion teacher at St. Peter’s School for 37 years where she was also an active parishioner.
Beth is survived by her children, Julie (Derek Coghlan) Watson, Elisa (Mike Smith) Watson, and Richard (Courtney Fisher) Watson; grandchildren, Jack Coghlan, Finn Coghlan, Ryan Smith, and Elliott Smith; siblings, Jodi (Lou) Yuhas and John (Kim) Krugle.
The family held a private memorial service. A mass will be held at St Peter’s Catholic Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local foodbank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.