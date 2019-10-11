LA PLATA — Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Wood, 78, of La Plata, MD left this earthly dwelling to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Betty was the daughter of Norman Aloysius Guy, Sr. and Mary Genevieve Johnson Guy. Betty was married to James Mattingly Wood for 59 years.
Betty is survived by her husband James Wood; her children Cindy Guy (Howie) and Tracey Wood; her grandchildren Billy Guy, III (Lauren), Danielle Hughes (Sean), and Brandon Wood (Melissa); her great grand-child Trevor Guy; her siblings Jackie Guy (Peggy), Phyllis Bowling, and sister-in-law Roberta Guy; wonderful in-laws and many precious nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Genevieve Guy; siblings Norman Guy Jr., William “Billy” Guy and Baby Guy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.