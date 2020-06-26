Elsie Rebecca Scott (Maddox)

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA — (Maddox) Elsie Rebecca Scott, 78, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in La Plata, Md. on June 16, 1941 to John Frederick Maddox and Annie B. Willett Maddox. She married James Charles Scott on January 9, 1961. She was a graduate of Lackey High School, Class of 1960.
Elsie was foremost a loving wife and mother. She was an active member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Parish, participating in the Christian Mothers and the Church Bible Study Group. She was also a long-time member of the Slippery Rock Community Library Book Club.
Survivors include her husband, James C. “Jim” Scott at home; son, John M. and daughter-in-law, Heather B. Scott of Slippery Rock; sister, Linda Maddox of Indian Head; grandsons, Connor M. and Zane W. Scott of Slippery Rock; and dearest friend and walking buddy of 45 years, Julia Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John William, and three sisters, Elizabeth Maddox, Jane Brown and Jacqueline Smith.
Elsie will be remembered by all who knew her for her wonderful laugh and how proud she was of her two grandsons.
A Mass will be held at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, South Center St., Slippery Rock on Saturday, June 27th. An Interment will be held later at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pomfret, Md.
