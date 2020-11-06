TEMPLE HILLS — Elva R. Bowman of Temple Hills, Md., passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at From the Heart Church Ministries Annex, 5055 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, MD at 10 a.m. until private service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in La Plata.
