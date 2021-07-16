BRYANS ROAD — Peacefully passed away July 1, 2021.
Wife of the late Henry Langford; mother of Patricia L. Plummer; sister of Willa Mae Parker (Everett) and the late Jeannette Thurmond, Winifred Sechrest, Phelicia Boyer, James Clark Jr., and Sophonia Gaston; she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Friends visited with the family Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Thornton Funeral Home Chapel, 3439 Livingston Road Indian Head, MD. Interment at Metropolitan U.M.C Cemetery Bryans Road, MD.
