Eric Lee "Ricky" Payne

WALDORF — Ricky Payne, 64, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Born on January 31, 1956, in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Malcom E. and Lorraine Y. Payne. Ricky held an Associates Degree in Business and worked as a truck driver and construction site manager. He was a phenomenal swimmer, passionate about old cars, and was a fan of the Washington Nationals and Washington Redskins. He enjoyed putting a smile on people’s faces!
In addition to his parents, Ricky is survived by his twin sons, Benjamin Green and Patrick Green; his sister Patricia Spencer; other relatives and friends.
He will be greatly missed.
Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Md.
Online guestbook available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
