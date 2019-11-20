UPPER MARLBORO — Erik Duncan Bush of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Loving son of Thomas and Shirley Bush. He leaves to cherish 2 children and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at New Life Church 9690 Shepherds Creek Place La Plata, MD from 9:00 a.m. until Homegoing Service 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD 20608 www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com.
Erik Duncan Bush
