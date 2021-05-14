HUGHESVILLE — Ernest Eugene “Gene” Norfolk, Jr., 65, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Born on February 26, 1956, in D.C., Gene was the son of the late Ernest Eugene Norfolk, Sr., and Betty Jane McLaughlin Norfolk. He was a member of the Steamfitters Union Local 602 for over 40 years. He retired this year on his birthday from ACI Inc.
Gene is survived by his wife Susan; children Ryan, Sarah, and Reed (wife Chelsea); sister Sharon Beall (husband Danny); nephews Brandon (fiancé Danielle) and Daniel Beall; uncles James “Buddy” McLaughlin (wife Ellen) and Walter Aley; aunt Shirley McLaughlin; mother-in-law Donna Swanson; sisters-in-law Diane and Barbara Swanson; brother-in-law Doug Swanson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Pomfret, Md.
Mass will be offered on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A repast will be held in the parish center immediately following the service.
A private interment will be held, at a later date.
Online condolences may be made on Gene’s Tribute Wall at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.