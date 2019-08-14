PRINCE FREDERICK — Passed away on July 18, 2019 at the age of 42. E.J. is survived by his 2 children as well as his mate-of-the-heart. He also leaves behind his mother, step-father, sister and step-sister and step-brother as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
