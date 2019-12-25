LA PLATA — Estelle Louise Wall, 77, passed away on December 18, 2019 at her home with her family. Funeral arrangements and online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Estelle Louise Wall
To send flowers to the family of Estelle Wall, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
9:30AM-11:30AM
9:30AM-11:30AM
Raymond Funeral Service
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
Guaranteed delivery before Estelle's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Raymond Funeral Service
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
Guaranteed delivery before Estelle's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.