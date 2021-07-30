PALM COAST, FL — (Mattingly) Ferne Mattingly Johnson (1930-2021) of Palm Coast, FL passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 after a year of declining health. She passed gently in early evening with Sweet Dreams to Heaven. Ferne had just turned 91 years of age.
Born in Washington D.C. on June 1, 1930, daughter to Joseph F. Mattingly and Hazel Knott Mattingly. Granddaughter of Judge F.E. Mattingly, one of the founders of Indian Head, MD who located there in 1890 and who opened the first Post Office in Indian Head in 1896.
The widow of Phillip O'Donald Johnson, Ferne was predeceased by her parents and each of her siblings: Joan Snapko Willoughby, Joseph F. Mattingly, Jr. ("Sonny") and Don E. Mattingly.
Four daughters are left to love and be thankful for all she gave to each. Lesa K. Bowden of Leonardtown, MD; Lori A. Johnson of Newport, NC; Lynn M. Cissna (John) of St. Petersburg, FL; Lesley J. Guillot (Nolan) of Gonzales, LA.
Four grandchildren will recall fond memories of their Grandma Ferne. Joy L. O'Neil Bjorklund, Jamie King Maccaroni, Brent M. O'Neil, Angelle M. Guillot. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren as well as many loving nephews and nieces.
After graduation Class of 1947 from (the old) Lackey High School in Indian Head, Ferne attended Strayer Business College in Washington, D.C. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant in the Department of Justice and later as a Legal Secretary to Judge Colaianni in the U.S. Court of Claims in Washington D.C. until her retirement.
Making a move to Palm Coast, FL from our homestead on Laurel Drive, Indian Head, MD there were many clubs and associations that gave our vibrant Mom opportunity to dress up and "boogie" as she liked to do. One of her passions was dressing 'proper' with all matching accessories before she left the house. This oftentimes caused her to be late for the party but she was always dressed to the nines when she arrived! She loved to dance and could be found on the dance floor if there was a dance partner available.
Ferne was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Palm Coast, FL. She loved attending the Elks Club events as well as the Maryland Club, Red Hats Society, and the Irish American Club.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mattingly Ave. in Indian Head, MD. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Charles Cemetery in Indian Head. Following burial, friends and family are invited to gather in St. Mary's Church Hall for a reception, sharing memories and honoring the determined, strong, stubborn, caring Mom we loved.
Arrangements are through William's Funeral Home in Indian Head, MD.
www.williamsfuneral homepa.com
SERVICE:
Saturday, August 14,
11AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mattingly Ave, Indian Head, MD
DONATIONS:
Please in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ferne M. Johnson to Suncoast Hospice Empath Health www.suncoasthospice.org
5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater FL 33760
Or to a Charity of your choice.
