Florence Angela Hilwig (Wilson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (Wilson) Florence Angela Hilwig, age 96, passed away on May 8, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. She was born to the late Allie and Alice Wilson on Feb. 8, 1924, in Washington, D.C.
She was a graduate of Lackey High School, and after 27 years of service retired from the District Fire Department in Washington, D.C.
She married Jerry Hilwig, and together they had three sons, Jim, Joe and Pat.
After retirement she spent 25 years volunteering at Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Pat. She is survived by sons, Jim (Lisa) and Joe (Sheila); grandchildren, Mike, Jeff (Stephanie), Lisa (David), Jennifer (Nick), Andy (Brianne) and Kristin; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
