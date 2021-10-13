WALDORF — Frances Ellen Hunt was born in Takoma Park, Md., on July 23, 1945, to Philip Stewart Burger and Marie Ellen Livingston (Clark).
On October 6, 2021, she joined her beloved husband, Martin Hunt, in heaven along with her daughter, Cathlyn; grandchildren, Brian and Kyle; and sister, Sheila; as well as her parents. She leaves behind her children, Marlene Tewell (Greg), Mark Hunt (Jennifer); granddaughter, Lauren Labonte (Tommy); and grandchildren, Kristi, Kayla (Warren), Alison, Andrew, Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Bradley, Kaleb, Lily, Zachary, Morgan, and Sophie that filled her life with much love and joy.
She also is survived by her brother, Dennis Burger (Diane); sisters, Phyllis Zayas (Hector) and Mary Dempsey; and many nieces and nephews.
Fran was a duckpin bowler — you could find her Tuesday mornings at Curley’s. She loved watching her CBS soap operas, movies on the Hallmark Channel, and HGTV. She loved gardening and it showed. She had a yard full of beautiful azaleas, irises and even some unidentified beautiful flowers she acquired. She was an avid seamstress making matching outfits for her kids on Easter, Halloween costumes, curtains for the home, and seat cushions for the pick-up truck. She also was a crafter — crocheting hats, scarves, blankets, and especially baby blankets. It is unknown how many babies have been kept warm by her blankets, but I bet it is in the hundreds. She worked part-time after her kids went to school working at Cheseldine’s Sports & Lettering, ABC Childcare Center, and was most proud of her work in Adult Education at Charles County Public Schools for 30 plus years. She, herself, earned her GED from the state of Maryland and helped educate others with the same goal. Over the years, Fran and Marty welcomed family members into their loving and stable home. Their house was the neighborhood gathering place for kids to play. It is with this legacy that we can remember the kindness and warmth that they shared.
Visitations will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 2:00-4:00PM and 6:00-8:00PM and also on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of Prayer Service at 11 a.m. — all at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of Charles County, at 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or Humane Society of Charles County, 71 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602 may be made in her honor.
