LA PLATA — Francis A. Gragan, 80, of La Plata, MD passed away on February 10, 2020. Born in St. Mary’s County on March 23, 1939 to the late George and Anna Gragan, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Dolly” Gragan; son David K. Gragan; brother Paul Gragan; and sisters, Jean Hart, Ann Campbell and Diane Raley. Francis leaves behind his daughter, Sharon Essert; son, Bryan Gragan; brothers, Aubrey Gragan, Carroll Gragan and Danny Gragan; sisters, Emma Wilkerson and Mary Hill; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Francis worked for A&P Food Stores and Superfresh as Night Captain for 25 years. Upon retiring, he worked at Laurel Springs Park in park maintenance. Francis enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs, working on cars, farming, and taking his boat out on the Potomac. He passed away surrounded by his loving family and will be greatly missed.

Services are Private. Share online condolences at arehartechols.com

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Gragan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.