CROFTON — Dell Slaney died of pancreatic cancer April 12 in Annapolis. Dell was born in Bellevue, Pa.
As a young adult, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he proudly served our country as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1962 he married Judy Slaney and on May 19, 2012, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary shortly before her passing.
Dell served on the police force for the U.S. Supreme Court for several years before starting a lifelong career with the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone company. He saw the transition of C&P to Bell Atlantic to what is now Verizon before retiring.
Dell was an avid photographer and always had his camera with him. In addition to doing wedding photography, he enjoyed capturing special moments of family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His smile, humor and demeanor was infectious. He had a knack for making everyone around him feel good.
He was referred to by many as ‘Grandpa Dell’, even though they were not his relatives. Survivors include his children, Sue Budd (Rodney), Cathie Lincoln (Tony) and Mark Slaney (Michele) and his seven grandchildren, Derek, Corey, Eliana, Evan, Merreck, Max and Keene.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 21 6-8 PM at St Joseph’s Church Hall, 4590 Saint Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 22, at 11 a.m. at St Joseph’s Church in Pomfret.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Dell’s memory would be appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association. https://act.alz.org/donate.
