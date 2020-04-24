Francis Leroy Wallace

CLINTON — Born November 23, 1937, deceased April 14, 2020.
Leroy transitioned from this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at approximately 1733 (5:33 p.m.) in Clinton, MD after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Lou"; son Francis "Rick"; daughters Traci, Michelle Carter (Juan), and Nicole " Nikki"; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; two sisters, Corrine and Elizabeth; two brothers Norman, Lewis, and one aunt MaryLou Lyles.
Leroy was a longtime member of the Lincoln Park United Methodist Church on Capitol Hill.
A memorial service will be held later this year. Arrangements entrusted to Hodges & Edwards 3910 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746.
