CHARLOTTE HALL — Francis Eugene "Luke" Lucas passed away July 17, 2021 at UMC Hospital in LaPlata, MD. He was born March 10, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Clifton and Florence Lucas. The family relocated to a farm in Charles County where they raised tobacco.
In 1948, Francis graduated from LaPlata High School and enlisted in the USAF, where he served as an aircraft mechanic rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, following his Honorable Discharge in Nov. 1952, Francis took a job with Capital Airlines, later becoming US Airways. During his career spanning over 40 years, Francis was repeatedly recognized for his skills and value as a respected aircraft mechanic, frequently called upon to troubleshoot and quickly repair aircraft on the line.
Francis met Mary "Ann" Jenkins, the love of his life, at a church social when paired as card playing partners which turned into a partnership for life. Married on Sept. 18, 1965 at the Chapel Point Catholic Church, Francis and Ann spent the next 55 wonderful years together.
Following retirement in 1995, Francis spent his remaining years doing what he loved best, farming. Francis' aircraft mechanic skills continued to influence him as he kept all his equipment in excellent working order. Francis and Ann worked the farm side-by-side, initially raising tobacco and later switching to vegetables they sold together at the LaPlata farmer's market. Francis also enjoyed traveling and their "pup" Ellie on long walks with his love Ann. Francis will be greatly missed.
Francis is survived by his wife Ann and was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Florence and brothers David and Lawrence.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 30, 2021 at the Trinity Church (9560 Trinity Church Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622).
Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com
