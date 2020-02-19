FORT BELVOIR, VA — On 21 December 2019, Frank passed away at The Fairfax Retirement Community, formerly of Newburg, MD. Survived by wife Bonnie; daughters Cindy Stevens (Jim), Ginger English (Brian), Tori Martin; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Complete obituary at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.
Full honors funeral service will be held at the Memorial Chapel, Ft. Myer, VA. at 1:00 P.M., Friday, 28 February 2020. Enter through Hatfield gate with a photo ID.
Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery. Reception to follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.