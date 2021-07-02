SALISBURY — Genevieve “Gene” Orzel Desmarais — 100, recently of Salisbury, Md., passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021, surrounded by her family and her husband of 73 years.
Gene was born to Adela (Turla) and Casper Orzel on January 3, 1921, in Chelsea, Mass. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Erie, Pa. After graduation she worked at General Electric before enlisting in the United States Navy as a WAVE. It was during this time, at a USO dance in Washington, DC, that Gene met the love of her life, George Desmarais, who was also stationed there.
In 1948 Gene and George married and settled in Camp Springs, Md., where they raised six children.
She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, sewing, China painting, stained glass and kayaking.
Gene and George were early members at St. Philip the Apostle in Camp Springs. She was actively involved in parish life there and at St. Francis de Sales in Salisbury. Parish life was an expression of her deep seated faith. Gene and George were daily devotees of the Divine Mercy Novena and Chaplet.
Gene is survived by her husband of 73 years, George Desmarais; Children: Bea Lowe (David) of Salisbury; Dave (Kathy) of Clinton, Md.; Carl (Chris) of Vienna, Va.; Philip (Patricia) of La Plata, Md.; Mary Bork (Rich) of Wyoming, Del.; Carol Ann Miller (Bob) of Chantilly, Va.; her beloved sister, Rita Orzel of Erie, Pa., and her only niece, Allis Sullivan Guay (Bernie) of Hyattsville, Md. Gene enjoyed the love of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great niece and a great nephew.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD.
A memorial Mass at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Camp Springs will be celebrated at a later date after the cremation takes place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene’s memory to: The Joseph House, c/o The Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802 or online at The Joseph House.
