GORDONSVILLE, Va. — The world has lost a truly kind, and good man. George Clifton Rabbitt, 80, passed away peacefully in his home in Gordonsville, Va., on June 14, 2021, surrounded by the love and care of his family.
He was the son of James Thomas Rabbitt, Sr., and Effie Alice Clark Rabbitt, both deceased. Born in Washington, D.C., he graduated from Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, Md., in 1958. He proudly served his country as a jet engine mechanic in the U.S. Air Force, working first on B-47’s, then B-58’s, the first super sonic bombers, until his honorable discharge. He was employed by Sears Automotive through retirement.
He fulfilled his childhood dream and built Benedict Orchard, a well-known, blue-ribbon winning apple and peach orchard in Charles County Maryland, which he retired from after more than 25 years. He loved traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a gentle giant, who put smiles on faces everywhere he went. He will be greatly missed.
George was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Farmer Rabbitt, stepmother Mildred Sargent Rabbitt, brother James T. Rabbitt, Jr., stepsister Linda Buarque, stepsons Michael Bishop and David Bishop, and grandson David Wills.
He is survived by his sister Sallie Mallick, daughters Karen Rabbitt, and Paula Clark, stepdaughters Cindy (Buddy) Wills, and Allison (John) Capps, daughter-in-law Sara Bishop, grandchildren Emily Young, Lauren Campbell, Dylan Wills, Ryan Bishop, Christian Clark, Cameron Clark, Chase Clark, Kayla Seewald, Zoey Capps, Amanda Capps, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services: July 16, 2021, River of Life Church, 5311 Black Hollow Rd., Dublin, VA, guests receiving line begins 12 p.m., memorial 12:30 p.m. Military burial: Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Rd., Dublin, VA, 2 p.m.
Reception to follow. Preddy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
