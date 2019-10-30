IRONSIDES — George Conrad Dyson, Jr. age 93, peacefully departed this life on Saturday, October 26 , 2019, at his home in Ironsides, Md. Born June 21, 1926, he was the fifth child of Elizabeth Bowie and George Conrad Dyson Sr. in Marbury, Maryland but has lived on the family farm, “Poplar Springs Farm”, located in Ironsides, since he was four.
Mr. Dyson graduated from Nanjemoy School. After graduation in 1943, he began a job at the Naval Powder Plant in Indian Head. In April 1944, he began attending college at Virginia Military Institute, but this was interrupted by his enlistment in the Army during World War II.
After the war in 1947, Mr. Dyson returned to the Naval Powder Plant to the Engineering Department . He eventually became the facilities manager while earning his civil engineering degree from Benjamin Franklin University. After working 30 years for the Navy, Mr. Dyson went to work for the Charles County Community College, again as facilities manager. Upon leaving this position in 1985, he worked as a consultant for local construction companies.
Mr. Dyson served on the Charles County Board of Education from 1963-1969, as well as being on the Board of Trustees for the local college. He has been a Masonic member for 68 years, and also a member of the Eastern Star. He has worked with the Charles County Fair Board and supervised the Farm Museum and the McConchie School House until no longer able to attend. He was also the chairman for Christmas in April from its beginning until 2000.
A lifelong member of Christ Church Durham, he served on the vestry for 40 years. He also served as a lay reader, teacher, and Sunday School Superintendent and cemetery caretaker.
He was a charter member and past president of both the Historical Society of Charles County and the Thomas Stone Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He worked with the Maryland Historical Trust, the Charles County Tourism Committee and the Charles County Small Museum Consortium. Mr. Dyson served as chairman of the Bicentennial Celebration Committee for Charles County. This committee initiated many projects including the reassembling of Friendship House on the college campus, the restoration of Catslide House in Port Tobacco, the Charles County Flag project, and the Historical Society’s Cemetery Project.
Mr. Dyson has worked on many preservation projects through various historical organizations. He was instrumental in having Habre de Venture restored and declared a National Historic Site and Park. He also worked with the committee to develop a Maryland Veteran’s Museum to showcase Maryland’s involvement in our nation’s conflicts.
Mr. Dyson spent the remainder of his days farming on the family farm in Ironsides, Md. with his wife of 70 years, Ruby Wax Dyson.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Dyson, Lewis Dyson, and Reginald Dyson, and his sisters, Agnes Hacker, Ruth Eason, Rosalie Louie, Anna Belle Gardiner, and Mildred Dyson.
Mr Dyson is survived by his wife, Ruby. His three children, Paula Dyson Wayland, Tim Dyson and wife, Karol and Michael Dyson and husband, Robert Abell. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jonathan Wayland (Ashley), Rachel Dyson Darnes (Jon), Emily Wayland Locke (Johnathan), Laura Dyson, Wesley Dyson (Patricia), Courtney Dyson, two step-grandchildren, Jonathan Abell (Tia) and Erin Abell, 8 great grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren.
Viewing will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, 211 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Christ Church Durham Parish 8700 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, Maryland, beginning at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow in the church graveyard. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Church Durham or a charity/organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com
