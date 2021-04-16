HEBRON — George I. Gardiner III, 78, of Hebron passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. He was born in La Plata, Md., on April 16, 1942, and was a son of the late George I. Gardiner, Jr. and Evangeline Lyon Gardiner.
He graduated from Archbishop Neale Catholic School class of 1960 in Port Tobacco, Md. On May 21, 1966, he married the former Jean Bowling. Mr. Gardiner and his wife owned and operated Gardiner Insurance Agency. He was a very devout Catholic man. Mr. Gardiner was an avid Washington Redskin and Nationals fan and also enjoyed watching and attending horse races.
He is survived by his wife Jean Gardiner of Hebron, three children George I. Gardiner IV of Port Tobacco, Md., Michael Gardiner and wife Tracie of Mechanicsville, Md., and Kelly Hayden and husband Tony of Hebron, four grandchildren Whitney Gardiner, Shelbie Gardiner, Joseph Hayden and Toni Hayden, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parent, Mr. Gardiner is preceded by three siblings Dolly Williams, Webb Gardiner and Marianne Gardiner Lowe.
Pallbearers will be Tony Hayden, Jr., George Gardiner IV, John Yochem, Ishmail Conteh, and Joseph Hayden. Honorary will be Michael Gardiner, Tony Hayden, Sr. and Timm Bowling.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Pastor James Todd Spadin officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.