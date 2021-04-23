INDIAN HEAD — George Odell Benton, 63 of Indian Head, Md., died on April 17, 2021, at his residence.
George was born on September 9, 1957, in Baltimore city to the late Starling Lucille Rider and George Odell Benton.
George worked as a laborer for 43 years for the city of District Heights Public Works Department.
