Lafayette, IN — November 7th 1959 to February 8th 2020. George R. Hayden Jr. of Lafayette, IN passed away on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. He was born in La Plata, MD. He is survived by his daughter Genivive Skjerseth-Hayden, Romana, CA and son George R. Hayden III of Great Lakes Naval Base; his mother Joan E. Ledman, Lafayette, IN and Father George R. Hayden Sr of Newburg, MD; his sisters Janice Goldsmith, Francine Duley (Tony), Jeana Watson (David), Penny Ledman-Demetriou (Tammy), Linda Stump (Larry McFall), April Jacobs (Craig Breitwieser), Nadia Eagle (Nick); sister in law Elizabeth Ledman; brothers Richard Hayden (Terri), Allen Hayden, Scott Ledman (Natasha) Randal Ledman, Sean Ledman (Yuri); several grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Jane Hayden, and father, Ralph Ledman, and a brother, Everett Ledman. George joined the Air Force early in his career and then became a plumber by trade. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, listening to country music, and watching football and NASCAR. He enjoyed all the old time TV shows. George was a hard-headed guy that lived his life the way he wanted, yet he had a gentle side some of us got to see. He is loved and will be missed by us all. Private services will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.