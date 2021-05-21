SAINT LEONARD — Stovy Brown died at home in St. Leonard, Md., on April 19, 2021, in his 10th year of ALS, the 80th year of his age, and his 52nd year of marriage to Anne Virginia Wright. He was born in Baltimore, attended Calvert and Gilman, and graduated from Yale in 1963. His entire career was spent with IBM while living in Annapolis, Brooklyn, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Stamford, CT. In 1991 he retired to Southern Maryland, where he devoted his time to the Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation, the Prince Frederick Rotary Club of which he was a past president, and the Calvert County Democrats, serving two terms on the Democratic Central Committee.
His passion was sailing, both as a participant and as a mentor to young sailors. He started on Deep Creek in Garrett County and later raced Snipes at the Severn Sailing Association and cruising boats under the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake and the Southern Maryland Sailing Association in Solomons. His Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation created Sailing Center Chesapeake, a community resource available to all, particularly high school students, now located at Historic St. Mary’s City. After years of judging college regattas and refining team racing, he was elected to the Intercollegiate Sailing Hall of Fame. Of all his activities on the water, serving as race committee for the Special Olympics, both in Maryland and overseas, was his favorite.
He is survived by his wife and by his brother, W. Taylor Brown of Towson, and nephews Randolph R. Brown of Ellicott City and Marshall T. Brown of Morristown, NJ. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Maryland Sailing Foundation, 2590 Aspen Road, Port Republic, MD, 20676 or to Answer ALS, PO Box 24478, New Orleans, LA, 70184.
