CHARLOTTE HALL — GEORGE WASHINGTON THOMAS age 91, resident of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away at 12:30 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at UM Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, Maryland. Viewing, Friday November 22, 2019 , 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata, Maryland 20646. Burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland.
GEORGE WASHINGTON THOMAS
