George William Abel "Bill"

George (Bill) Abel, of Waldorf, Md., passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at Southern Maryland Hospital after an 18-day battle with COVID-19. He was born on February 12, 1936, in Washington, DC.

He was proud to have served in the Marines. He loved to tell stories of his travels while in the service. Later he made his life long career as an Elevator Mechanic in the Local I.U.E.C. #10.

Bill was an avid golfer and lover of all the local sports. He experienced the thrill of achieving more than one “hole-in-one.” In his younger years, he loved bowling and coaching little league.

Bill is survived by his wife Irma Abel of Waldorf and four children, Billy Abel of Georgia, Daniel Abel of Waldorf, Robin (Abel) Meissner and her husband Jack Meissner of Edgewater, and David Abel and his wife Vickie Abel of St. Leonard. Grandsons Brandon, Nicholas, Benjamin and Joseph (Alex) Lusk, granddaughter Maegan Lusk and great-grandson Jonathan Bizuk Jr.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences maybe made at: www.dignitymemorial.com.

