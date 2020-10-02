WALDORF — George William Thomas, 68, resident of Waldorf, Md. passed away at 4:44 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020. Viewing , Tuesday October 06, 2020, 9 am, Mass of Christian Burial 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Marys Ave., La Plata, Md.. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Services entrusted to TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE, PA , White Plains.
