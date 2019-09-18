LA PLATA, MD — George Winston Kuster, Jr., age 54, passed away September 12, 2019 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
George was born Monday, April 26, 1965 in La Plata. He is survived by his parents, Winston and Martha Kuster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Kuster.
George was a graduate of Maurice J. McDonough High School, Class of 1983. George was an avid tennis fan, having just attended this year’s U.S. Open. He was also a billiards player, belonging to a pool league in Northwest Washington. He was also a big fan of Kelly Clarkson’s music.
In addition to his parents, George is survived by his sister, Wendy Nestor and his nephews, Tony Miller and Branden Nestor. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel in La Plata. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.
